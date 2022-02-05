Hog Inks Deal with Shirt Company

Arkansas guard J.D. Notae is now in the shirt business.

The SEC's leading scorer recently came to an agreement with B-Unlimited to have a line of shirts produced with his likeness.

The initial two shirts are currently posted on B-Unlimited's web site. The shirt promoted by Notae in his announcement tweet features a custom cartoon drawing of Notae with the slogans "Shooter's Mentality" and "J.D. for Threeeee" taking up the remaining two-thirds of space.

For those who are looking for a more mature hip-hop look as they support the Hogs, B-Unlimited is offering the "King Notae" shirt, a black custom tee that is a nod to the classic Notorious B.I.G. shirts from the 90's still being replicated today.

Notae now joins Jaylin Williams, Bumper Pool and Eric Musselman as Razorbacks who have allowed their brand to be carried onto a t-shirt by the company.

Fans can also get a wide variety of specialized Razorback gear, with the most creative dedicated to the Arkansas baseball team, which kicks off its schedule less than two weeks from now.