Hog Inks Deal with Shirt Company

Notae Reaches NIL Agreement with B-Unlimited

Joins other Razorbacks in partnership with graphic tee company

Arkansas guard J.D. Notae is now in the shirt business.

The SEC's leading scorer recently came to an agreement with B-Unlimited to have a line of shirts produced with his likeness. 

The initial two shirts are currently posted on B-Unlimited's web site. The shirt promoted by Notae in his announcement tweet features a custom cartoon drawing of Notae with the slogans "Shooter's Mentality" and "J.D. for Threeeee" taking up the remaining two-thirds of space.

Shirt_JD_cartoon

For those who are looking for a more mature hip-hop look as they support the Hogs, B-Unlimited is offering the "King Notae" shirt, a black custom tee that is a nod to the classic Notorious B.I.G. shirts from the 90's still being replicated today. 

Shirt_JD_Notorious

Notae now joins Jaylin Williams, Bumper Pool and Eric Musselman as Razorbacks who have allowed their brand to be carried onto a t-shirt by the company.

Shirt_10
Shirt_Bumper
Shirt_MussBus
Shirt_Musselman_cartoon

Fans can also get a wide variety of specialized Razorback gear, with the most creative dedicated to the Arkansas baseball team, which kicks off its schedule less than two weeks from now.

Shirt_BaumSquad
Shirt_Baseball 1

Final B Unlimited logo with Notae
