Preaseason All-SEC: Coaches Put Pair on Top Two Teams

    Preseason All-SEC: Notae on First Team, Davis Second Team

    Coaches put pair of Hogs on preseason honors lists
    Author:

    Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after the Red-White Game every coach in the SEC knew how JD Notae played.

    Tuesday that was confirmed.

    Notae was joined by Davonte Davis on the SEC preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday.

    Notae was named to the first team and Davis to the second team.

    Notae, last year’s SEC Sixth Man of the Year as well as Bleacher Report’s National Sixth Man of the Year, is the Razorbacks’ top returning scorer (12.8).

    Overall, Notae was third on the team in scoring behind Moses Moody and Justin Smith, but he led the team in scoring 22.2 points per 40 minutes.

    He additionally led the team in steals (46) and ranked seventh in the SEC in free throws made (92).

    While Notae was left off the SEC media’s preseason squad, the senior did receive votes by the organization for Preseason SEC Player of the Year.

    Davonte Davis

    Davis doubles up in his second team nod as he was additionally named to the media’s preseason All-SEC second team.

    The Jacksonville native played in 30 games with 17 starts, including each of the last 14.

    His strong play down the stretch helped Arkansas reach the NCAA Elite Eight as he averaged 12.3 points in the postseason and was second on the team in both rebound average (6.7) and assists (17). Davis hit the game-winning shot versus Oral Roberts with 3.1 seconds in the NCAA Sweet 16.

    Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State each have multiple selections.

    In all, 38 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams. The last time Arkansas had two players on the SEC preseason coaches team was 2018-19 when Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon were both selected to the second team.

    The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

    Arkansas will face North Texas this Saturday at 4 pm in the Razorbacks’ second and final exhibition game. The game is part of the 2021-22 season basketball ticket package.

    2021-22 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

    First Team All-SEC

    Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

    Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

    JD Notae – Arkansas

    Allen Flanigan – Auburn

    Colin Castleton – Florida

    Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

    Darius Days – LSU

    Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

    John Fulkerson – Tennessee

    Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

    Second Team All-SEC

    Davonte Davis – Arkansas

    Jabari Smith – Auburn

    Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

    Kellan Grady – Kentucky

    Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

    Xavier Pinson – LSU

    Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

    Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

