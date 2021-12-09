WATCH: Sooners' coach Porter Moser Previews Hogs' Game

Publish date:
WATCH: Oklahoma coach Porter Moser Previews Game with Razorbacks
Sooners' coach's full press conference Thursday afternoon ahead of game with the Hogs at BOK Center in Tulsa
Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full media zoom call from Thursday previewing the Sooners' battle with No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
