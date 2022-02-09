IN PHOTOS: Historical Upset

Skip to main content

IN PHOTOS: Hogs Historical Upset of No. 1 Auburn

The images, emotions from beginning to the storming of the court
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks fans run onto the arena floor after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

The Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate their 80-76 win against the number 1 ranked Auburn Tigers as fans fill the arena floor after the game against at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forwards Kamani Johnson (20) and Jaylin Williams (10) after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kmani Johnson (20) celebrates with teammates and fans after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks student section prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots as Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) looks on in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman looks toward Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during overtime at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks student section prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.

Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends at Bud Walton Arena.

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green (1) dribbles away from Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena.

Danyelle Sargent Musselman (1) wife of Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman cheers during overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) signals during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) looks to pass in the first half as Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) defends at Bud Walton Arena.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) defends at Bud Walton Arena.

Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) drives to the basket in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play in overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots a free throw in overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) drives between Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) and center Dylan Cardwell (44) in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during overtime against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots in the second half as Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots in the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. 

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) at Bud Walton Arena. 

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles through four Auburn Tigers defenders in the second half at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) at Bud Walton Arena. 

Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

