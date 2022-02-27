How High Will Hogs Move Up?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Where will Arkansas land in Monday's polls?

That may be the biggest question of the week after the Razorbacks avoided having Saturday's win over Kentucky cost the school a quarter-million bucks.

Athletics director Hunter Yurachek told the fans on Friday the players would come to them in the stands.

Rushing the court would have been another $250,000 fine a couple of weeks after they got one after beating Auburn.

Fans think the Hogs should be considerably higher than the No. 18 ranking they held going into a matchup with the No. 6 Wildcats.

It was the fourth win over a team in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.

Eric Musselman obviously thinks the Hogs should be higher in the rankings but he's admittedly a little biased.

"You’ve got to watch games,” he said Saturday after the 75-73 win. “If you’re voting and stuff, you’ve got to turn on your TV and study stats because we beat Kentucky, we beat Auburn, we beat Tennessee, we’ve gone on the road and won some big games.

"Right now we’re playing really well."

But there is still unfinished business. The Hogs have beaten both LSU and Tennessee they will try to get double wins and the guess is neither one should be particularly easy.

“We’re not satisfied at all," Musselman said. "I want all the guys to enjoy (Saturday) and then we have to start looking at our next opponent, LSU, and how we can get ready to compete against them.”

Fans would like to see the Hogs ranked ... high. That's a normal reaction from fans that somehow view that as something important.

"“Three or four weeks ago everybody was talking about our schedule and we still have two incredibly tough games," Musselman said. "They’ve weathered a really, really tough schedule. Not only did they weather (it), but they dominated it by winning basketball games, quite frankly, against some incredible teams."

Teams that could be playing deep into March.

"The Kentucky team can win a national championship," Musselman said. "Tennessee can win a national championship. They are Final Four caliber … Auburn is a team that could win a national championship."

He's not putting the Hogs there ... publicly, anyway.

"We're good enough where we have to keep getting better," he said.

Musselman knows the potential. He knew the potential the Hogs had last season when they made it to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

This team could go farther. nBut they have to keep playing at the level they've maintained the last month.

And where voters put them Monday has little to do with what happens in late March.

