Fans Should Show Devo Some Love

Earlier this season, Arkansas sophomore Davonte Davis went through a tough stretch.

He was down on himself. His family could easily see the emotional weight he was carrying, and a certain segment of the fan base who honestly shouldn’t get to call themselves that, flexed their Twitter muscles from the safety of their keyboards.

They set out to destroy a young man who had given nothing but his best each night on the floor.

These keyboard warriors were relentless. It was as if viewing the world through a screen made them incapable of understanding that there are human beings inside those Razorback jerseys.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Unlike a lot of us who grew up in a generation where the only words that carry weight are those said while looking a person in the eye, these players come from a generation where, sadly, much of their lives and a great deal of their self worth comes the digital world.

Davis maintains a highly active social media presence so there’s little doubt at least some of the horrible things these people said drifted his way.

Probably most of it.

Keep in mind, we’re not talking about people making analytical comments about whether a shooting percentage suggests a player should attack the basket more instead of settling for a three.

We’re talking unfiltered hatred intended to do nothing but hurt the young man.

At his family’s urging, Davis hung in there and tried to find his smile once again.

It’s been a slow process, but the young guard has rebuilt himself into the player he was late in the season last year.

Go back to your DVR and replay the Tennessee game. Follow Davis up and down the court.

His relentlessness on defense was one of many factors that had to come together in a perfect storm to make that win happen.

Watching him in constant motion as he chases players around, never giving them a second to breathe, is so exhausting you might catch a cramp from your couch.

Davis fights through screens, switches with quick thought and precision, and creates a mental annoyance akin to eating at a family picnic where a swarm of flies constantly bombards your food no matter where you move it.

On the other end, he’s finding his flow.

Davis might be the most gifted ball handler on the team.

What’s changed lately is the flash has been set aside. In its place resides a patience to go behind the back or execute a spin move at full speed when the moment calls for it instead of the ego.

He’s also starting to develop a more natural feel for when and where to shoot. His decisions and focus are at a much higher level than they were earlier in the season.

We’re seeing increased maturity as Davis grows both into his potential and as a future team leader.

So are all those people who took so much joy in ripping apart this young man the first half of the season giving Davis his props and the respect that he’s earned? It doesn’t appear so.

Social media trolls only thrive on hate, so if things start going well for one of their targets, they just move on to their next victim, completely numb to how dangerously far their words can push the young men and women they attack.

Arkansas Communications Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

For all the actual Hog fans out there, we see you online telling recruits to come join the Razorback family.

Well, if this truly is a family, then Davis should be hearing 20 times more the appreciation now than what he heard in negativity before.

This one’s on you Hog fans. Devo’s earned it.

Make it right and show him the love.

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.