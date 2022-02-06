Skip to main content

WATCH: Hogs Players Chris Lykes, Jaylin Williams Postgame

Razorback players recapping 63-55 win over Mississippi State on Saturday

Three players hit clutch shots down the stretch and it proved to be the killing blow for Arkansas in a 63-55 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night for the eighth straight SEC win after an 0-3 start.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Articles

Chris Lykes-Kamani Johnson-Miss State
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Players Press Conference After Another Win

just now
Fans-Texas A&M
Men's Basketball

Boo at the Bud

7 hours ago
Stanley Umude-Miss State
Men's Basketball

Some 'Experienced Luck' Required?

13 hours ago
Final B Unlimited logo with Notae
Men's Basketball

Hog Inks Deal with Shirt Company

14 hours ago
010122-Jim Harbaugh-usa-1
Football

Wild Wacky Week in SEC, College Football

16 hours ago
USATSI_15807955_168396119_lowres
Men's Basketball

Facts No Longer Matter?

Feb 4, 2022
Bailey Lovett GYM 2022-3051
Hogs News

Weather Affecting Gymnastics, Basketball Decisions

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17421073_168396119_lowres
Football

Hot Seat Habit

Feb 4, 2022