What Did Hunter Say to Official?

    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hunter Yurachek, Official Have 'Constructive Conversation' on Calls

    Arkansas' athletics director's conversation with officials wasn't about removal at Hofstra game
    Author:

    Arkansas athletics' director Hunter Yurachek had a conversation with an official during Saturday night's game in North Little Rock that wasn't what some reported.

    Earlier reports he was warned by officials were not correct.

    Here are the corrected sequence of events, per Yurachek via text message Sunday:

    1. During a timeout Yurachek questioned a lack of fouls being called in the second half.

    2. The game official then talked with security personnel and found out who was questioning the fouls.

    3. At the next timeout, the game official and Yurachek had "a constructive conversation" regarding the calls, according to Yurachek.

    There wasn't any more drama than that and initial reports were not correct.

    Hunter Yurachek-Hofstra

    Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek talking with an official Saturday night in the Hogs' loss to Hofstra.

    During the second half, there were numerous calls by Hogs coach Eric Musselman, who got thrown out at the end of a 22-point loss to Oklahoma the previous Saturday.

    Arkansas' defense struggled with being able to slow down Hofstra all night in an 89-81 loss that didn't seem nearly as close as the final score indicates.

    It was the Hogs' second straight loss and they don't have long to get things turned around.

    They will host Elon on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the final non-conference preseason game before going to Starkville against Mississippi State on Dec. 29 to kick off the SEC schedule.

    It is part of a doubleheader with the women's team playing Creighton at 1 p.m.

