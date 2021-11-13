Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Razorbacks Cruise to Victory in Blowout Fashion

    Arkansas wins their second game of the season behind a massive first-half run.
    FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas improves to 2-0 after defeating the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, 86-69, Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

    Arkansas had another sluggish start to the game, trailing by 6 after the opening 13 minutes, but that would be the only downside to the Hogs’ afternoon. 

    The Razorbacks went on a 27-5 first-half run in which they forced 3 turnovers and made 3 three-pointers to close the half leading 42-26.

    Arkansas deployed a much larger starting five than Tuesday night, consisting of JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au’Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams, and Connor Vanover.

    The lineup’s size advantage proved to be too much for the Bulldogs as they were outrebounded by the Razorbacks 39-29. Jaylin Williams, Connor Vanover and Au’Diese Toney each contributed 8, 7 and 5 rebounds, respectively.

    Vanover, who did not play in the season opener, led all scorers with 19 points and contributed 3 blocks on the defensive end.

    Notae continued his scoring ways as he contributed 18 points including 4 three-pointers, while fan-favorite Davonte “Devo” Davis finished the game with 10 points and 6 assists.

    The Razorbacks filled up the stat sheet on both ends of the floor as they shot a combined field goal percentage of 47.1% and forced 15 turnovers.

    The Hogs’ next game will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, when they face off against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

    The Panthers won 25-games during the 2020 season and were primed for an NCAA Tournament berth before the postseason cancellation caused by COVID-19. Last season the Panthers were 10-15.

    Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

    PHOTO RECAP: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

