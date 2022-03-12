Hogs' Coach, Players After Win Over LSU

WATCH: Eric Musselman, Players Recapping Win Over LSU
Razorbacks recapping win over Tigers on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals at SEC Tournament
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman with players JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes after beating LSU, 79-67, to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday for a third matchup this year against Texas A&M.
