Hogs' Coach, Players After Win Over LSU

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman with players JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes after beating LSU, 79-67, to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday for a third matchup this year against Texas A&M.

