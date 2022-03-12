Skip to main content

WATCH: Eric Musselman, Players Recapping Win Over LSU

Razorbacks recapping win over Tigers on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals at SEC Tournament

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman with players JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes after beating LSU, 79-67, to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday for a third matchup this year against Texas A&M.

Eric Musselman-LSU-SEC
Trey Wade-LSU-SEC
JD Notae-LSU-SEC
Au'Diese Toney-LSU-SEC

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Eric Musselman-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

Hogs' Coach, Players After Win Over LSU

By allHOGS Staff2 minutes ago
Will Wade-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

LSU Coach After a Third Straight Loss to Hogs

By allHOGS Staff16 minutes ago
Au'Diese Toney-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

'Arkansas Just Better Than Us'

By allHOGS Staff2 hours ago
JD Notae-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. LSU in Tournament

By allHOGS Staff6 hours ago
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends against Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.
Men's Basketball

SEC Tournament Schedule, TV, Results

By allHOGS Staff9 hours ago
JD Notae-LSU
Men's Basketball

Looking Ahead: Arkansas vs. LSU

By Kent Smith9 hours ago
Jalen Battles-UIC-2
Baseball

Pulling Out Doubleheader Sweep

By Andy Hodges23 hours ago
Sam Pittman-Pro Day
Football

Nothing Bad Said, Sam Will 'Just Make It Up'

By Andy HodgesMar 10, 2022