Which Way Does Hogs' Musselman Go to Stop Allen?

Hogs' Eric Musselman Thinks Letting Teddy Allen Go 'Genius'

New Mexico State's scorer lit up UConn for 37 points and Razorback coach saw it all in the stands

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman saw up close what Teddy Allen can do when he gets going.

Musselman was in a baseline set Thursday night when he had a one-man show in New Mexico State's win over UConn to advance in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y.

"It was freaking genius," the Razorbacks coach said Friday afternoon after a 75-71 win over Vermont to advance.

After a 37-point performance, Musselman was also impressed the other Aggies just kept giving him the ball and let him roll.

Teddy Allen-New Mexico State-NCAA
Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA
JD Notae-Vermont-NCAA
Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA

"New Mexico State found a hot hand, and the other four guys on the team were so selfless that they kept feeding him," he said. "If we have somebody roll like that, we're going to stand around and watch him go off, too."

This is a game where Musselman's NBA experience could pay off for the Hogs ... again. He was impressed with Allen, but not exactly overwhelmed.

"(Allen) is really good but I have also game planned for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade," Musselman said. "He presents a lot of problems because of his ability to draw fouls. He has unlimited range."

With the late start Thursday night, he's not really comfortable with just one day to get ready to try and shut down New Mexico State. You get the feeling a big part of what Musselman likes about the college game is having more preparation time between games.

"We had some days to prepare for Vermont," he said. "That's not going to be the case. "By the time we ate up until right now, there hasn't been a lot of sleep with anybody on the coaching staff. We've always liked to go out to dinner, for instance.

"Tonight we're not going out to dinner."

Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA
031722-AuDiese Toney-Vermont-NCAA-Mark Konezny
Trey Wade-Vermont-NCAA

If Allen was the only player the Aggies had on the roster, game planning would be easier.

"They also have two other All-League players," Musselman said. "Every game you have a difficult decision to make.

"Do you try to make the opposing team's best players take difficult shots and maybe spy on them a little bit or do you try to shut down the other players and let those guys, as some coaches say, get theirs?"

We'll find out what decision he comes up with.

And if it works like it usually has ... which is what Hogs' fans are hoping.

Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA
