Hogs' Big Effort Pays Off in Big Way

After stumbling and bumbling through the first three games of the SEC schedule, Arkansas finally put things together.

With an unusual starting lineup and a ferocious early defense, the Razorbacks jumped on Missouri early and never let up in an 87-43 win at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night.

"I can’t remember coaching a game where defensively every field goal attempt was challenged like it was tonight," Hogs coach Eric Musselman said later.

Arkansas started JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Trey Wade, Kamani Johnson and Jaylin Williams for the first time this season.

Trey Wade with a thumbs-up with JD Notae during Hogs' blowout win over Missouri on Wednesday night. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

It gave them some size and physicality early, which got them off to a fast start.

The Hogs used a 19-0 run early for a 26-3 lead and held the Tigers to just 15 first-half points.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points, but Trey Wade played his best game of the season with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Arkansas also had big nights from Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis.

Jaylin Williams has second career double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Williams recorded his second straight double-double (and his second career double-double) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while posting his third-straight game with double-digit rebounds.

The sophomore added three assists and two steals. Davis had 15 points off the bench, making five field goals and five free throws, with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"I can't remember a league game in any league I've ever coached where a team played so well for 40 minutes," Musselman said. "Tonight we played as hard as any college team could play for 40 minutes."

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the strong offensive effort, the Razorback defense was even better.

• Arkansas held Missouri to 43 points, tying for the lowest by an opponent in the Eric Musselman era at Arkansas.

• The 15 first-half points ties for 11th for the fewest points by a Razorback opponent (since the 1969-70 season).

• The 43 total points ties for the fewest by an opponent in the Muss era (Rice and North Texas were held to 43 points as well.

• The 43 points is the fourth-lowest by an SEC opponent in school history.

• Arkansas held Missouri to 29.2% shooting overall – the fourth lowest by an opponent in the Muss era at Arkansas – and 12.5% from 3-point range – the fifth-lowest in the Muss era.

• Arkansas forced 23 turnovers, the sixth-most by an opponent in the Muss era.

Arkansas returns to the road to face No. 12 LSU on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Trey Wade big part of Razorbacks' fast start against Missouri in win Wednesday night. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 49, Missouri 15

• Arkansas raced out to a 7-0 lead to force a Mizzou timeout.

• Trey Wade had a dunk on an offensive rebound then his a 3-pointer to give the Hogs an 18-3 at the first media timeout (14:39).

• A Wade jumper pushed the Razorback led to 24-3 at the second media timeout (11:04).

• After the timeout, Arkansas completed its 19-0 run to lead 26-3.

• Arkansas led by 34 at halftime. It tied the team record for the largest halftime lead in an SEC game. The Hogs also led Miss State by 34 (57-23) on Feb. 20, 1993.

• The 49 points were the most points in the first half by Arkansas since scoring 61 in the 2020-21 season opener versus Mississippi Valley State (led 61-30 at the break).

• Missouri’s 15 first-half points tied for 11th for the fewest points by a Razorback opponent (since the 1969-70 season). It is also the fewest by a Razorback opponent since the Hogs held Miss State to 22 points last season. (Feb. 2, 2021 – Arkansas led 28-20).

• JD Notae led Arkansas with 14 points and Trey Wade added 12. Davonte Davis (off the bench) and Jaylin Williams each had five boards to lead Arkansas.

• Arkansas shot 51.5% from the field while holding Missouri to 12% shooting.

• Arkansas only committed two first-half turnovers while forcing 11.

Chris Lykes came off the bench first and provided some energy in the first half for Hogs. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Game notes

• Arkansas won the opening tip.

• Jaylin Williams scored the game’s first points, a jumper at 19:43.

• Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes were the first Razorback subs.

• Kamani Johnson missed the second half with an ankle injury.

• Arkansas won by 44 points. It was the second-largest margin of victory in an SEC and the most since beating Mississippi State by 57 points (115-58) on Feb. 20, 1993. It was the largest since beating Vanderbilt by 36 (84-48) on Mar. 6, 2019.

• The last time Arkansas doubled-up its conference opponent in a regular-season game was defeating Rice (68-25) when the schools were in the Southwest Conference on Feb. 5, 1946.

• Arkansas only committed eight turnovers and snapped a seven-game streak of committing at least 13 turnovers. It was the fourth single-digit game with single-digits turnovers by Arkansas this season.

• Arkansas had 13 steals. It was the fourth game this season with double-digit steals.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.