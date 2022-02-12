Hogs Didn't Need Notae Firing Up Long Ball

Arkansas got the ball in the hands of who they wanted at the end but weren't looking for JD Notae to crank up a three-pointer.

"We didn't need a three," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said after a 68-67 loss to Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "We were just fine getting a two or two FTAs."

Notae was the person the Hogs wanted to have the ball in that situation, though.

"Had the leading scorer in the league with the ball in the hands," Musselman said. "He wasn't tired ... he only played three and a half minutes in the first half. He's got great confidence and just took a shot that you really don't want to finish the game on."

Notae had been forced to sit out most of the first half because he picked up a couple of quick fouls. Jaylin Williams admitted later it was a problem.

"It hurts when our best scorer, our best offensive facilitator is in foul trouble," Williams said. "We have to figure out a way to keep him out of foul trouble. He has to be more disciplined in certain areas or something like that."

He also didn't think it was something the Hogs haven't prepared to deal with.

"We've always been next man up," he said. "We've had foul trouble before, and we kind of stay ready. But we have to be better as a team overall when we do lose our best scorer and best facilitator. We have to be ready to stay in the game and not let them get a lead like they did."

Alabama had a 13-point lead with 9:01 to play and the Hogs used up a lot of energy going on an 18-4 run to grab a 65-64 lead with 2:36 left.

From there, you got the idea it was going to come down to the end, which it did.

And this time they didn't need a three-pointer.

"Probably something going to the basket or driving and kicking," said Musselman. "You try to put pressure on the defense by getting into the teeth of the defense. We've done such a great job all year of getting free throws attempted, so, would like a more aggressive to-the-rim play than that. We didn't need a three. We were just fine getting a two or two FTAs."

There were plenty of other problems that will keep the coaches busy correcting over the next couple of days before going on the road to play Missouri on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

"They’ve been drilled and drilled and drilled on certain situations and again," Musselman said later. "We always talk about the last play, but I’m sitting here going, ‘why did we get a technical foul?’"

That was in reference to Au'Diese Toney flipping the ball at an Alabama player out of frustration about something.

But there were other issues.

"I’m sitting here saying, ‘we should have shot free throws better,’" Musselman said "I mentioned when you go back door, you’ve got to finish your cut.

"So there’s all these different areas."

