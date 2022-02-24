FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Jaylin Williams watches film. A lot of it.

He knows exactly what he'll be facing in Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in Saturday's matchup at 1 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena on CBS and FuboTV.

"It's a battle I want to go against," Williams said Wednesday afternoon.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points on 59.3% shooting and 70.2% from the free-throw line. He has also hauled in a ridiculously absurd 15.2 rebounds per game, including 5.3 on the offensive end.

"He’s an incredible second jumper," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said. "You’re going to have to hold your ground, too. You’re going to need to have a wide base when you box out. If you box out with a skinny base, he’s going to dislodge you. That we promise."

The part of his game that jumps out at everyone is the way he runs the floor.

"One of the things we looked at today was how good he is at running the floor and how fast he is," Williams said. "I'm going to have to sprint back every single time."

Musselman has noticed that, too.

"When he runs in transition offense, it’s like he’s in a track meet," he said. "He’s probably the best rim-runner that I’ve seen in college basketball."

Williams knows all of this. It may be his biggest challenge in a year where he's met every single one of them. The sophomore from Fort Smith Northside is averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in SEC play.

He's also 16th in the country rebounding. Tshiebwe is the top rebounder.

"If you’re not a physical block-out player and you skinny block out, you’re going to get pushed underneath the rim and he’s going to grab the ball and dunk it," Musselman said. "You’ve got to hold your ground."

None of this is news to Williams, who said after Musselman pretty much the same things. He's also gotten better every single game during the SEC schedule.

"Playing throughout this season has made me a really good player, or a better player, just being able to play against one guy and that helps me prepare for the next guy," Williams said. "Every game helps me get a little bit better and learn a little bit more for the next guy that I play against."

In the middle of a four-game stretch that may just be the most difficult in the country, Williams faces the biggest challenge this year in the West Virginia transfer that has put the Wildcats in the national title conversation.

"Like we’ve been saying all year the game that’s ahead of us is the only game we’re looking at," Williams said. "Going into this game, we just want to win. Regardless of who’s scoring for them, who’s scoring for us ... everyone wants to win.

"I’m not really looking at this matchup as anything special."

