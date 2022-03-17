No Respect Nothing New for Razorbacks This Year

WATCH: Razorbacks Used to Hype Around Vermont
With the Catamounts getting a lot of picks, Hogs aren't worried because they've dealt with it all season
Arkansas' players have heard it all before, so they aren't that surprised at all the picking of Vermont in Thursday's first-round matchup in the NCAA Men's Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y., as they said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
