Skip to main content

WATCH: Razorbacks Used to Hype Around Vermont

With the Catamounts getting a lot of picks, Hogs aren't worried because they've dealt with it all season

Arkansas' players have heard it all before, so they aren't that surprised at all the picking of Vermont in Thursday's first-round matchup in the NCAA Men's Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y., as they said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Davonte Davis-NCAA Practice 01
Au'Diese Toney-NCAA Practice 01
Kamani Johnson-NCAA Practice 01
Trey Wade-NCAA Practice 01
KK Robinson-NCAA Practice 01
Eric Musselman-NCAA Practice 01
Davonte Davis-NCAA Practice 01

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jaylin Williams-NCAA Practice 01
Men's Basketball

No Respect Nothing New for Razorbacks This Year

By allHOGS Staff1 minute ago
Robert Moore-Grambling 02
Baseball

Another Run-Rule Win

By allHOGS Staff12 minutes ago
031522-Sam Pittman-Spring 02-andy-3
Football

Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman After Third Spring Practice

By allHOGS Staff1 hour ago
Stanley Umude-TAMU-SEC
Men's Basketball

Musselman, Hogs Feuling Up On National Disrespect

By Kent Smith3 hours ago
Peter Kiss-Bryant
Men's Basketball

Entertaining Matchup Tonight

By Kent Smith7 hours ago
Bracketology
Men's Basketball

Playing the Field

By Kent SmithMar 16, 2022
Jalen Battles-Grambling 01
Baseball

A Walk-Off 14-1 Win for Hogs?

By allHOGS StaffMar 16, 2022
Mike Neighbors-Auburn
Women's Basketball

Hogs See Similar Team for First Round Matchup

By Andy HodgesMar 15, 2022