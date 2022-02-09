Hogs Down Top-Ranked Tigers!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It may take awhile to end the celebration on this one.

Many of a school-record 20,327 at Bud Walton Arena rushed the court after Arkansas won an overtime thriller over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night, 80-76.

For the Razorbacks it was a milestone.

The Tigers, struggling in two previous wins over Missouri and Georgia, have finally lost a game and likely their top ranking.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Jaylin Williams sank a pair of free throws with 1:52 left that broke a 70-70 log-jam and the Hogs kept making free throws the rest of the way.

JD Notae led Arkansas with 28 points and will likely hang onto his lead in the SEC scoring chase.

Williams did what he's been doing with another double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Au'Diese Toney had another blue-collar night with 14 points (a lot of them in the clutch) and 10 rebounds.

Davonte Davis scored 10 points and his circus dunk at the end was after the buzzer. It would have been a signature finish if it had counted.

It didn't matter. The fans still rushed the court afterwards, which will draw another of the SEC's ridiculous fines for doing such things.

The house was packed, in white and loud from the start.

It was the first time a top-ranked opponent had come to Bud Walton Arena since it was opened in the fall of 1993.

Arkansas built a 12-point advantage, then the Tigers roared back to cut the lead to three, 28-25, at halftime.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with eight points followed by Stanley Umude and Jaylin Williams with six each, Au'Diese Toney had four, Chris Lykes and Davonte Davis each scored a bucket.

Walker Kessler led the Tigers with seven.

Arkansas got on a run midway through the first half as they took the lead with 10:35 left on a three-pointer by Williams.

The Hogs increased the lead to 23-13 with 8:26 on the clock and Auburn took a timeout to try and slow the momentum.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Two free throws by Lykes with 4:12 to go in the half gave the Hogs their first 12-point lead, 27-15.

Auburn cut the lead to six, 27-27, with 1:48 to go in the half on a Wendell Green jumper in the lane.

The Tigers finished the half on a 10-1 run to cut the Hogs' lead to 28-25 at the break.

Late in the second half, it didn't look like Arkansas would get things to overtime.

Auburn's Wendell Green had a driving layup, then a three-pointer for a 64-59 lead with 2:40 left in regulation.

Then the Razorbacks started getting to the free-throw line ... and making them.

Hitting five-of-six from the line and a layup by Williams with 23 seconds left gave the Hogs a closing 7-2 run that tied the game in regulation at 66-66.

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.