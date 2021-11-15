Did Hogs Move in Latest AP Poll on Monday?

Arkansas is 2-0 starting the season headed to a week with just a single game and didn't move in the poll

Arkansas didn't move in Monday's Associated Press basketball poll, staying at No. 16 after the first week of games.

The Razorbacks are the third-ranked SEC team in the poll behind Kentucky (13) and Alabama (14). Tennessee (17), Auburn (21) and Florida (24) were also ranked. LSU and Mississippi State got votes as well.

The Hogs struggled in their first official win of the season against Mercer before pulling away for a 74-61 win, then started to turn things around in an 86-69 win over Gardner-Webb.

Part of it has been getting players healthy, in shape and on the floor getting playing time.

JD Notae is the leading scorer, averaging 24 points a game (46.2 percent and 42.9 percent on 3-pointers).

Connor Vanover didn't play in the first game, but exploded for 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in the win over the Runnin' Bulldogs over the weekend.

Hogs transfer Au'Diese Toney against Gardner-Webb Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

ACC transfers Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes are averaging double digits.

The Hogs will host Northern Iowa on Wednesday in a game set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Bud Walton Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus only.

The Panthers are off to a 1-2 start to the season after opening with back-to-back home losses against Nicholls State and Vermont, they got their first win over DIII Dubuque on Sunday, 95-58.

Arkansas travels away from home for the first time to take part in the Hall of Fame Classic from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City (Mo.).

The Razorbacks open the event on Monday, Nov. 22, with an 8 p.m. matchup against Kansas State on ESPNews. The following day, the Hogs will face either Illinois or Cincinnati, with the game either being broadcast on ESPNews or ESPN2.

