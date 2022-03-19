What Razorback Players Think of Aggies' Scoring Machine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Mexico State's Teddy Allen is pretty much comfortable shooting anywhere inside any arena he's playing.

Arkansas knows it.

Now they just have to figure out a way to stop him Saturday night when the Razorbacks try to survive and advance in the NCAA Tournament.

"Teddy is a good offensive player," the Hogs Au'Diese Toney said in a press conference Friday afternoon. "A lot of focus is going to be on him so the big line-up we have, we can switch one through five."

That's one of the advantages of coach Eric Musselman's style that doesn't focus a lot of particular positions.

"Anybody can guard him, especially in transition," Toney said. "I feel comfortable with the versatility we have to be able to slow him down a little bit."

Musselman watched Allen's 37-point performance in a win over UConn on Thursday night from a baseline seat and obviously came away impressed.

The senior wing from Phoenix took 24 of New Mexico State's 50 shots, hit four three-pointers and torched the Huskies off the bounce, drawing 13 fouls and shooting a perfect 13-of-13 from the stripe.

The Hogs know exactly who they'll be facing.

"Like (Toney) said, we can switch," said Trey Wade. "We have the ability to do that and just him scoring over length all night. That will be a big challenge for him, so we're going to make it as hard as we can for him."

