Are Muss' Hogs Headed for Another Roll?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third year in a row, Arkansas has things rolling around mid-to-late January.

Earlier this year, the Razorbacks struggled with starts each half, then it was rebounding and defense.

Saturday, they out-rebounded West Virginia, 44-26, That was kind of their thing.

"If we didn’t rebound, we weren’t going to win," Eric Musselman said after a 77-68 win Saturday afternoon.

Those 44 rebounds included out-rebounding West the Mountaineers 33-19 on the defensive glass. The Hogs outscored West Virginia 36-26 in the paint.

Okay, that was hard to predict.

A lot of that was due to Jaylin Williams' blue-collar approach to grabbing every rebound possible and doing whatever he has to do to win.

Against WVU, the sophomore from Fort Smith Northside had an eye-popping 15 rebounds to go along with 12 points.

"Phenomenal,” was how Musselman described it later. “Fourteen defensive rebounds against a really physical program that's known for its rebounding. He was phenomenal on the glass tonight."

His shooting wasn't that great (3-of-13), but nobody was dwelling on that.

"He probably took a career high in field goals attempted, too," Musselman said. "But he was awesome on the defensive backboards."

It's taken until the middle of January for this team to actually start doing what Musselman preaches — defense and rebounding. Au'Diese Toney, who had disappeared for a couple of games, came roaring back against WVU with 19 points and seven rebounds.

"We've been prioritizing (defense)," Williams said. "Everybody has been locking in on defense trying to get stops ... trying to get kills on defense."

It all came together on Saturday.

"We dominated the backboards," Musselman said. "From a physical standpoint we did an incredible job on the glass as well as being pretty physical defensively."

Now the trick is keeping that focused going forward.

After starting 0-3 in SEC play, a lot of Hog fans had jumped off the Muss Bus. They were back Saturday.

It was hard to find anybody who thought the NIT was possible.

Now, at 16-5, they were back Saturday. Finding a ticket to the game with West Virginia was downright difficult and it was a little pricey on the secondary markets.

After a mid-week road trip to face a struggling Georgia team this week, the Hogs will host Mississippi State and No. 1 Auburn followed by a road trip to Alabama.

We'll have a better idea about this team then.

But fans might want to have a little patience.

