WATCH-LISTEN: 'White-Out' Energized Crowd for No. 1 Auburn

Arkansas vs. Auburn

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (18-5, 7-3 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (21-1, 10-0 SEC)

Date-Time: Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark. (19,200)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw and Alyssa Lang) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 380, online 970.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you're going to tonight's Arkansas-Auburn matchup you might want to leave a little early.

And wear white. It's a "White-Out" game and they are wanting everyone to wear the white, which will look like much of Northwest Arkansas did last weekend with the snow.

Bud Walton Arena is probably going to be packed and it's going to be loud.



"Bud is going to be a madhouse," Kamani Johnson said on Eric Musselman's weekly radio show Monday night. "The energy reminds me of how it was when football played Texas. The energy is going to be amazing."

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Musselman has worked this week to keep his players from getting too involved in all the hoopla.

"You can’t be distracted leading up to the game," he said. "You’ve got to be confident in your ability, but you have to understand that it’s a 40-minute game and really not let anything else enter your mind."

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at XM 380, online 970.

Game Notes

• This will be the 57th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn. Arkansas swept the Tigers last year and leads the all-time series, 36-20 (36-19 versus the Tigers since the Hogs joined the SEC).

• Arkansas leads 22-5 versus Auburn in games played in Fayetteville.

• This will be the first time an opponent has played in Bud Walton Arena as the No. 1 team in the country. However, the No. 1 team has played Arkansas in Fayetteville twice. No. 1 Houston beat No. 5 Arkansas on March 3, 1983, in Barnhill Arena and No. 1 UNLV beat No. 2 Arkansas on Feb. 10, 1991, in Barnhill.

• Arkansas is 1-11 all-time versus No. 1 with the lone win coming on Feb. 12, 1984, in Pine Bluff against a Michael Jordan-led North Carolina team. The last time Arkansas faced No. 1 was against Kentucky in the 2015 SEC Tournament.

• Since Eric Musselman’s arrival in Fayetteville, Arkansas (63) and Auburn (60) have the most wins among the SEC schools. Auburn has 29 SEC-only wins (second best) and Arkansas has 27 (fourth best). Both Arkansas and Auburn has 17 home SEC wins to ranks second behind LSU’s 18.

• JD Notae regained his SEC scoring lead as he is tied with Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., at 18.73 points per game. In SEC games only, Notae is second at 20.11 points per game and is just six points behind the leader Iverson Molinar. Notae is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 15 in scoring, assists, steals and defensive rebounds.

