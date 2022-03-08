Skip to main content

SEC Fans Should Watch Day 1 of Tourney to Pay Respects to Soon Departing Coaches

Andy Hodges, Kent Smith give their insight, predictions for opening night games

It's time for Day 1 of the SEC tournament where coaches try to see if they can make a miracle run to close the season that might save their jobs. 

There's a better than zero chance three coaches taking the floor tonight won't be seen again barring an unexpected run, so consider taking time to pay your respects. 

With that being said, Andy Hodges and Kent Smith share a few quick thoughts on the potential outcome and pick their winners to advance.  

SEC Tournament Game 1

ANDY HODGES

Both coaches could get fired, not just the loser, but look for Ole Miss to come out on top. Missouri gave up midway in the conference schedule.  WINNER: OLE MISS

KENT SMITH

Outside of an upset win over Alabama, Cuonzo Martin hasn't been able to get his team's full potential. However, the one thing his team has done is beat Ole Miss consistently, including a 25-point blowout. WINNER: MISSOURI

Next up: Winner vs. LSU, Thurs. 2 p.m.

SEC Tournament - Game 2

ANDY HODGES

Tom Crean is likely out at Georgia, especially if he loses to Vanderbilt, which is probably going to happen with Scottie Pippen, Jr., continuing his scoring run this season. WINNER: VANDERBILT

KENT SMITH

It's rare to have both of us agree, but Georgia is just so bad as a basketball program that the planets, stars, and two fire ants standing on a mound in Possum Valley happen to all be in alignment. Vanderbilt has proven its a team that can beat anyone on any given night and has dispatched Georgia twice already, while the Bulldogs have proven the only team they can beat is themselves. WINNER: VANDERBILT

Next up: Winner vs. ALABAMA, Thurs. 8 p.m.

