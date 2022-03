SEC Tournament Schedule, TV, Results

Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports

SEC Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 (6 p.m.): No. 12 MISSOURI vs. No. 13 OLE MISS, SEC Network

Game 2 (8 p.m.): No. 11 VANDERBILT vs. No. 14 GEORGIA, SEC Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 3 (Noon): No. 8 TEXAS A&M vs. No. 9 FLORIDA, SEC Network

Game 4 (2 p.m.): No. 5 LSU vs. Winner of Game 1, SEC Network

Game 5 (6 p.m.): No. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA vs. No. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE, SEC Network

Game 6 (8 p.m.): No. 6 ALABAMA vs. Winner of Game 2, SEC Network

Friday, March 11

Game 7 (Noon): No. 1 AUBURN vs. Winner of Game 3, ESPN

Game 8 (2 p.m.): No. 4 ARKANSAS vs. Winner of Game 4, ESPN

Game 9 (6 p.m.): No. 2 TENNESSEE vs. Winner of Game 5, SEC NETWORK

Game 10 (8 p.m.): No. 3 KENTUCKY vs. Winner of Game 6, SEC NETWORK

Saturday, March 12

Game 11 (1 p.m.): Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, ESPN

Game 12 (3 p.m.): Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, ESPN

Sunday, March 13

Game 13 (1 p.m.): Championship Game, ESPN

Selection Sunday

CBS Selection Sunday Show (5 p.m.): All 68 teams revealed, CBS