Smith Signs Saturday Night to Play for Hogs

Flying under the radar on gameday, North Little Rock's Nick Smith Jr., signed his NLI Saturday during football game

With Arkansas playing LSU in Baton Rouge, basketball recruit Nick Smith, Jr., signed his National Letter of Intent on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks also rolled past Gardner-Webb at Bud Walton Arena earlier Saturday afternoon.

As the week-long early signing period approached, speculation grew that Smith could potentially hold off on putting ink on paper until the spring, although no official announcement had been made.

That ended at a Fayetteville restaurant on Dickson St. on Saturday night.

Smith is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Hogs.

He is the fourth signee in the heralded 2022 class alongside five-star, No. 27 forward Jordan Walsh (Cedar Hill, Texas), four-star, No. 91 small forward Barry Dunning (Mobile, Ala.) and four-star, No. 96 small forward Joseph Pinion (Morrilton, Ark). The Razorbacks will complete the signing class Sunday when four-star, No. 55 combo guard Derrian Ford (Magnolia) officially signs at a ceremony in his hometown.

