'It's a Tough Loss for Sure,' Umede Says After Loss

Arkansas' Stanley Umude wasn't expecting a loss to Vanderbilt.

But that's what the Razorbacks got Tuesday night, falling 75-74 to the Commodores in the SEC home opener at Bud Walton Arena.

"This is a game we had to win ... not had to win, but it’s a tough loss, for sure," Umede said after scoring 28 points, but not getting the shot with a second left to try and win it.

That went to JD Notae, who didn't start but played 37 minutes after missing the Mississippi State game last week that opened league play with a loss.

"It hurts starting 0-2, but it’s a long conference season," Umede said.

The Hogs trailed by five, 75-70, with 26 seconds left. They still had a chance and couldn't get shots to fall.

"I don’t think at any point we felt that we were really too (much) in jeopardy of losing the game," Umede said. "Toward the end of the game, *(Scottie) Pippen got hot and then they made a couple of three's, Thomas made a couple of three's, and we just weren’t able to overcome it at the end of the day."

But he thinks the season is not lost.

"We just have to find a way to keep our spirits high and just keep working and the wins will come," Umede said.

