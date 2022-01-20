Best game for Hogs on Saturday?

Skip to main content

No Panic for Razorbacks with Three Straight League Losses

Hogs' Stanley Umude said Thursday afternoon just focusing on first league win was goal after bad start

Arkansas didn't panic through 0-3 start to SEC schedule and Stanley Umude talked Thursday afternoon about what they did to turn things around ahead of trying to get a fourth straight win Saturday against Texas A&M.

