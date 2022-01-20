Best game for Hogs on Saturday?

No Panic for Razorbacks with Three Straight League Losses
Hogs' Stanley Umude said Thursday afternoon just focusing on first league win was goal after bad start
Arkansas didn't panic through 0-3 start to SEC schedule and Stanley Umude talked Thursday afternoon about what they did to turn things around ahead of trying to get a fourth straight win Saturday against Texas A&M.
• Graphix look back at Hogs' football
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.