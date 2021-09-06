September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballSI TIX
Search
Walsh won't be far from Fayetteville for his senior year
Publish date:

Walsh won't be far from Fayetteville for his senior year

5-star small forward Jordan Walsh, the No. 7 player in ESPN's class of 2022 rankings, will spend his final prep season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo.
Author:
5-star small forward Jordan Walsh, the No. 7 player in ESPN's class of 2022 rankings, will spend his final prep season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo.

Jordan Walsh, a 5-star on Eric Musselman's radar, announced on Twitter that he would be taking his talents to the new school that has exploded on the high school basketball scene.

Link Year Prep, which also boasts Arkansas native Bryson Warren, added Walsh to an impressive roster that also includes Omaha Biliew, Julian Phillips, Aidan Shaw and Tarris Reed Jr.

Walsh, who originally hails from DeSoto, Texas, was going to play at Southern California Academy before making this move.

He took a visit to Fayetteville earlier in the summer and he and his family were blown away at the hospitality shown and how authentic and transparent Musselman and his staff were.

Recommended Articles

His offer list besides Arkansas is Kansas, Arizona State, Texas, Auburn, Memphis, Oklahoma, California, Creighton, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt and others.

walsh hogs
Men's Basketball

Walsh won't be far from Fayetteville for his senior year

Razorback Stadium
Football

Hogs' Game With Texas Officially Sellout, But Some Standing Room Available

090421-Treylon Burks-2
Football

Too Much Talking About First Half After Hogs Come Away With 38-17 Win

Bijan Robinson
Football

’Horns' Robinson Presents Much Larger Challenge for Arkansas This Week

090421-Hogs Defense
Football

Hogs Overcome First Half Adversity to Roll to Win Over Owls

090421-Montaric Brown-Hayden Henry
Football

Defense Made Big Plays at Key Moments in Second Half of Win Over Rice

Sam Pittman
Football

Hogs Bounce Back From Stumbling Start to Roll Over Owls in Fourth Quarter

090421-KJ Jefferson
Football

Jefferson, Wagner Recapping Hogs' Offense Playing Better in Second Half of Win