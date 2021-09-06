Walsh won't be far from Fayetteville for his senior year

5-star small forward Jordan Walsh, the No. 7 player in ESPN's class of 2022 rankings, will spend his final prep season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo.

Jordan Walsh, a 5-star on Eric Musselman's radar, announced on Twitter that he would be taking his talents to the new school that has exploded on the high school basketball scene.

Link Year Prep, which also boasts Arkansas native Bryson Warren, added Walsh to an impressive roster that also includes Omaha Biliew, Julian Phillips, Aidan Shaw and Tarris Reed Jr.

Walsh, who originally hails from DeSoto, Texas, was going to play at Southern California Academy before making this move.

He took a visit to Fayetteville earlier in the summer and he and his family were blown away at the hospitality shown and how authentic and transparent Musselman and his staff were.

His offer list besides Arkansas is Kansas, Arizona State, Texas, Auburn, Memphis, Oklahoma, California, Creighton, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt and others.