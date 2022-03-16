Entertaining Matchup Tonight

Skip to main content

Want a Good Game? Watch Bryant, Peter Kiss Tonight

Game Wednesday night with country's leading scorer could be worth a watch

If Arkansas fans need something to keep them entertained on the eve of the NCAA Tournament opener with Vermont, look no further than tonight's game between Bryant and Wright St. at 5:40 p.m.

Bryant features the nation's leading scorer, a sixth-year senior journeyman named Peter Kiss, who is on his third school.

Kiss not only lights up the scoreboard, but no one plays the heel like this guy.

He's the MJF of college basketball. For those who don't know who MJF is, he's a guy who's job is to make people hate him so much that every one in the arena wants to punch him in the face as hard as possible and he may be the best to ever do it.

Peter Kiss-Bryant

Kiss talks trash non-stop while burying his opponents. He even stops down to bark at the crowd.

He'll throw his fingers around his eyes in a gesture that looks a lot like a hoot owl and he'll also toss up a wide variety of hand gestures.

At one point in a game, he followed up a lay-up by doing push-ups on the baseline while the other team took the ball out.

He's as amazing and infuriating as they come.

Not many people are interested in a pair of 16 seeds, but I can recommend enough for Hog fans to take their supper plate to the living room so they can take in the show that is Peter Kiss.

After all, tonight could be the closing act.

