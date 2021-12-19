WATCH: Musselman Calls Out Lack of Leadership After Upset Loss to Hofstra

Publish date:
WATCH: Eric Musselman After Upset Loss to Hofstra
Musselman loses duel with player he coached at Golden State; Hog who only played single minute with Hogs last year torches Razorbacks with double-double
Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman kept his comments brief tonight, but packed quite a punch in what he had to say.
Musselman appeared visibly shaken by what he described as a lack of effort on his team's part.
He made it clear that former Razorback Abayomi "Bebe" Iyioli, who contributed a double-double for Hofstra in the win, put in more effort on the court than Arkansas's entire roster.
Musselman then cited a lack of leadership in the locker room as a glaring issue for the team.