WATCH: Musselman Calls Out Lack of Leadership After Upset Loss to Hofstra

    December 19, 2021
    WATCH: Eric Musselman After Upset Loss to Hofstra

    Musselman loses duel with player he coached at Golden State; Hog who only played single minute with Hogs last year torches Razorbacks with double-double
    Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman kept his comments brief tonight, but packed quite a punch in what he had to say.

    Musselman appeared visibly shaken by what he described as a lack of effort on his team's part. 

    He made it clear that former Razorback Abayomi "Bebe" Iyioli, who contributed a double-double for Hofstra in the win, put in more effort on the court than Arkansas's entire roster.

    Musselman then cited a lack of leadership in the locker room as a glaring issue for the team.

