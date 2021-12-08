JD Notae, Jaylin Williams on Razorbacks' Rebounding

Publish date:
WATCH: JD Notae, Jaylin Williams Recapping Hogs' 86-66 Win
Arkansas players on overcoming poor shooting with strong rebounding, scoring in paint
Watch JD Notae (23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals) and Jaylin Williams (15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals) on defensive effort in complete press conference after Razorbacks down Charlotte, 86-66, on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.
