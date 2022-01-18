WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. South Carolina on Tuesday night

After looking like some of the ealier issues are getting resolved, Arkansas returns home for the first of back-to-back games in Bud Walton Arena tonight.

The homestand starts Tuesday against South Carolina. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 138-XM 190.

Game Notes

• This will be the 37th meeting between Arkansas and South Carolina — all coming since the Gamecocks joined the SEC the same season the Razorbacks did (1991-92).

• Arkansas leads the all-time series, 21-15, including an 11-5 advantage in games played in Fayetteville.

• After playing three of its first five SEC games on the road, Arkansas will settle in at Bud Walton Arena by playing back-to-back home games and five of its next seven at home.

Arkansas' Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude on defense in the Razorbacks' win over LSU last Saturday. Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

• Arkansas dropped to as low as 92 in the NCAA NET after falling to Vanderbilt —the Hogs’ fifth loss in six games. Arkansas climbed seven spots after the dominating win over Missouri at home. Arkansas then jumped 31 spots after getting its first QUAD 1 win … and first road win … at LSU on Saturday.

• Jaylin Williams has produced three straight double-doubles and four straight games with double-digit rebounds.

• JD Notae is tied for the SEC lead in all games (18.81) and leads the league by scoring 21.25 points per game in conference games only.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback) and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, XM 190 (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -12, South Carolina +12

Total: 151.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-118)

Moneyline: Arkansas -901, South Carolina +500

