WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. Aggies in Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably expected to be playing Auburn on Saturday.

Texas A&M had other ideas.

Now the Razorbacks will face the Aggies at noon after A&M's surprisingly big win over the Tigers on Saturday.

The two teams are familiar with each other. This is the third time they've played this season after each team won at home.

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

"I have tremendous respect for Buzz Williams as a coach," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after downing LSU on Friday. "He has a group of guys that, much like us, got hot at the end of the year.

"They've done a phenomenal job of playing really, really good basketball lately."

The Hogs got a double-bye to the quarterfinal. Texas A&M got one game off, then face Florida and won in overtime, 83-80. On Friday they dominated Auburn, 67-62 in a game that really wasn't that close.

Arkansas used a big burst in the second half to roll through the Tigers for the third time this year with a 79-67 win.

The game will start at noon on ESPN and FuboTV with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes calling the game while Marty Smith roams around looking for somebody to interview.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 11:30 a.m. Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Current Records: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7, 13-5 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-9 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, March 12 at noon.

Where: Amelie Arena (20,500), Tampa, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -6 (-110), Texas A&M +6 (-118)

Total: 138.5 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas -300, Texas A&M +200

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.