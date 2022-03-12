WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. Aggies in Tournament

Skip to main content

WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs Facing Team on Hot Streak in Aggies

Texas A&M and Razorbacks each won at home and both are among hottest teams in league

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably expected to be playing Auburn on Saturday.

Texas A&M had other ideas.

Now the Razorbacks will face the Aggies at noon after A&M's surprisingly big win over the Tigers on Saturday.

The two teams are familiar with each other. This is the third time they've played this season after each team won at home.

Buzz Williams-Wade Taylor-Texas A&M
Aggies Win-Auburn
031122-Wade Taylor-Jabari Smith-Auburn-TAM-Kim Klement
031122-Wendell Green-Auburn-TAM-Kim Klement

"I have tremendous respect for Buzz Williams as a coach," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after downing LSU on Friday. "He has a group of guys that, much like us, got hot at the end of the year.

"They've done a phenomenal job of playing really, really good basketball lately."

The Hogs got a double-bye to the quarterfinal. Texas A&M got one game off, then face Florida and won in overtime, 83-80. On Friday they dominated Auburn, 67-62 in a game that really wasn't that close.

Arkansas used a big burst in the second half to roll through the Tigers for the third time this year with a 79-67 win.

The game will start at noon on ESPN and FuboTV with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes calling the game while Marty Smith roams around looking for somebody to interview.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 11:30 a.m. Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

Trey Wade-LSU-SEC

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Current Records: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7, 13-5 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-9 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, March 12 at noon.

Where: Amelie Arena (20,500), Tampa, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -6 (-110), Texas A&M +6 (-118)

Total: 138.5 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas -300, Texas A&M +200

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

031022-Jaylin Williams-LSU-Kim Klement-3
Men's Basketball

WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. Aggies in Tournament

By allHOGS Staff1 minute ago
JD Notae-Texas A&M
Men's Basketball

What's On Paper Isn't Reality

By Kent Smith9 hours ago
Chris Lykes-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

Hogs Get Third Win This Year Over Tigers

By Andy Hodges12 hours ago
Eric Musselman-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

Hogs' Coach, Players After Win Over LSU

By allHOGS Staff16 hours ago
Will Wade-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

LSU Coach After a Third Straight Loss to Hogs

By allHOGS Staff16 hours ago
Au'Diese Toney-LSU-SEC
Men's Basketball

'Arkansas Just Better Than Us'

By allHOGS Staff18 hours ago
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends against Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.
Men's Basketball

SEC Tournament Schedule, TV, Results

By allHOGS StaffMar 11, 2022
JD Notae-LSU
Men's Basketball

Looking Ahead: Arkansas vs. LSU

By Kent SmithMar 11, 2022