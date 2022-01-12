WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. Missouri Wednesday Night

Arkansas needs a win desperately.

The Razorbacks are sitting at 0-3 in SEC play and now they get another chance with Missouri coming to town for a late tip-off Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs, though, are battling turnovers and a whole host of issues through three games.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at XM 190.

Game Notes

• This will be the 20th between the two schools since Missouri joined the league in 2012-13.

• Arkansas owns a 30-26 advantage in the series overall, including a 17-10 mark in games played in Fayetteville.

• The Razorbacks lead 11-8 in SEC meetings, including a 7-2 record in Bud Walton Arena.

• Razorback Au’Diese Toney and Tigers Kobe and Kaleb Brown will be battling for family bragging rights Wednesday. The three are first cousins on Toney’s mom’s side of the family. They grew up together in Huntsville, Ala. — even though they went to different high schools. Toney’s family ultimately moved his final two years of high school and he played at Trinity Christian in Fayetteville, N.C. Toney is also cousins with former Alabama basketball players John Petty and Trevor Lacy (transferred to NC State) and Florida’s Keyontae Johnson.

• JD Notae scored 31 points in the loss at Texas A&M. The output was an SEC-best for Notae, his best as a Razorback and his second 30-point game this season (scoring 30 in the season opener vs Mercer). Notae regained his lead among SEC scorers at 18.79 points per game and ranks 49th nationally.

• Notae also leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally in steals. Notae is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 15 in scoring, assists and defensive rebounding.

• Jaylin Williams is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 20 in rebounds and top 15 in assists.

Arkansas vs. Missouri

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-5, 0-3 SEC) vs Missouri Tigers (7-7, 1-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Mike Morgan and Jon Sunvold) and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, XM 190 (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -14.5, Missouri +14.5

Total: 150.5 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -1613, Missouri +700

