How to watch, listen to Hogs-Mountaineers

Eric Musselman has never coached against West Virginia's Bob Huggins ... until Saturday.

He's certainly aware of him, though.

"(Huggins) is one of the best that's coached in college basketball," Musselman said Thursday afternoon. "His teams are fundamentally sound, they're tough."

The Mountaineers come in on a four-game losing streak to some pretty good teams. They've played Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

"Those are four good teams they'e played," Musselman said. "We hope it's a great game and a great environment."

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 380, online 968.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports

Game Notes

• This will be the second meeting between Arkansas and West Virginia. The Razorbacks won the first meeting, 71-64, on Nov. 26, 2006, to claim the Old Spice Championship in Orlando.

• This marks the ninth annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Arkansas is playing in its eighth consecutive Challenge and is 3-4 in such games — 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road.

• JD Notae not only leads the SEC in both scoring and steals, but he also ranks among the top 15 in assists and defensive rebounds. He is the only player to rank among the SEC top 15 in those four categories.

• During Arkansas’ five-game win streak, JD Notae is averaging 19.4 ppg while Jaylin Williams is averaging a double-double (15.0 ppg and 10.2 rpg).

SEC-Big 12 Challenge Schedule:

LSU at TCU (ESPN2) – 11 a.m.

West Virginia at Arkansas (ESPN2) – 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn (ESPN) – 1 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa State (ESPNU) – 1 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama (ESPN) – 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Florida (ESPN2) – 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Ole Miss (ESPNU) – 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas (ESPN) – 5 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas Tech (ESPN2) – 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas (ESPN) – 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. West Virgini

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) vs Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 385, online 975.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -8 (-110), West Virginia +8 (-118)

Total: 141 – Over: (-110), Under: (-118)

Moneyline: Arkansas -400, West Virginia +275

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.