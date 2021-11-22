Watch-Listen to Hogs-Wildcats

The Razorbacks' first road trip will be Monday night in Kansas City and here's how to watch and listen to the game

Arkansas hits the road for the first time this season to face Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNews and FuboTV.

The Razorbacks are ranked 15th or 16th (depending on which poll you follow). The Wildcats are not ranked.

Game one of the Hall of Fame Classic Monday features Cincinnati and Illinois at 5:30 pm CT on ESPNews.

• Arkansas and Kansas State have met on 11 previous occasions and K-State owns an 8-3 advantage, even though the Razorbacks have won each of the last two meetings.

• The schools have played twice in Kansas City — including the first-ever matchup in 1946 — and the Wildcats won both.

Arkansas is 6-6 all-time when playing in Kansas City.

• 1-1 in the 1941 Final Four

• 1-1 in the 1945 Final Four

• 1-2 in the 1946 Big Six Tournament (including a 56-41 loss to K-State)

• 1-1 in the 1948 NCAA Western Regional Sweet 16

• 0-1, lost 47-46 in OT in 1980 vs K-State

• 2-0 in the 1995 NCAA Midwest Regional to advance to the Final Four

Arkansas' JD Notae second in SEC in scoring heading to Kansas City. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

JD Notae is the only Razorback to score in double-digits in all three games.

• Notae ranks second in the SEC (23rd NCAA) in scoring (21.7 points per game).

• Notae leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally in steals (3.67).

• Notae ranks fourth in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.67)

• The Razorbacks are 2nd in the SEC (21st NCAA) in the fewest turnovers per game (9.7).

• The Razorbacks are also 2nd in the SEC (12th NCAA) in assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Jaylin Williams is the only player 6-10 or taller in the NCAA to average at least 5.0 assists per game. Williams ranks fourth in the SEC (35th in the NCAA) in assists per game (5.7).

Jaylin Williams only big man averaging five assists per game. Jaylin Williams/allHOGS Images

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: 15-16 Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Date-Time: Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV-Streaming: ESPNews, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 158, XM 190

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -450, Kansas State +310

Spread: Arkansas -9, Kansas State +9

Total: 141 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

