Watch-Listen: Hogs Hit Road to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas got back in the national rankings this week.

"It is what it is," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said earlier this week.

The Hogs were ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 24th by the coaches.

Now they play Missouri tonight at 8 p.m. on the road in a game televised on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

After a nine-game win streak and a one-point loss at Alabama, Arkansas returned to the top 25 this week after a nine-week absence.

The last time Arkansas was ranked in both polls was earlier this season (Dec. 13) at No. 24 in the AP and No. 19 by the coaches.

The Hogs were ranked in both polls for each of the first six polls of the year and have received votes in both polls an additional three weeks (as well as two weeks in just the coaches poll).

Game Notes

• This will be the 58th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri, the 21st since Missouri joined the league in 2012-13 and the second this season. Arkansas has won 4 of the last 5 and owns a 31-26 advantage in the series. However, the Tigers lead 16-11 in games played in Columbia. The Razorbacks lead 12-8 in SEC meetings.

• The last time Arkansas and Missouri squared off was last month (Jan. 12). Arkansas used a 19-0 run early in the game for a 26-3 lead, held Missouri to just 15 first-half points and cruised to an 87-43 victory. The win snapped a spell for the Hogs of losing 5 of 6 games and started the Razorbacks’ recent nine-game win streak.

• Two Razorbacks could eclipse 1,800 career points at Missouri.

• Stanley Umude enters the game 1,793 career points. He ranks 35th among active NCAA Division I players and 2nd among active SEC players. Umude also ranks 6th among active players in the SEC with 663 career rebounds and 6th among active players in the SEC with 111 career blocked shots.

• JD Notae enters the game with 1,791 career points. He ranks 37th among active NCAA Division I players and 3rd among active SEC players. Notae leads all active SEC players (and 24th in the NCAA) in career steals with 206.

Arkansas vs. Missouri

Current Records: No. 23-24 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 8-4 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-14, 4-7 SEC)

Date-Time: Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061), Columbia, Mo.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw and Alyssa Lang) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 383, online 973.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -7.5 (-118), Missouri +7.5 (-110)

Total: 137.5 – Over: -118, Under: -110

Moneyline: Arkansas -376, Alabama +250

