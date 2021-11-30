Wolfenbarger Lands Weekly Award

Second Freshman of Week player for Razorbacks this season getting more comfortable at college level

Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

It is the first SEC honor for Wolfenbarger and the second SEC Freshman of the Week honoree for the Hogs this season. Samara Spencer took home the award the first week.

This is the first time the Hogs have had two different players win Freshman of the Week in the same season since joining the league.

Wolfenbarger, a consensus five-star recruit from Fort Smith Northside, has started to find her footing in the college game. Last week she helped Arkansas beat Sam Houston and Belmont on back-to-back days.

Against Sam Houston, Wolfenbarger had the best game of this year with a season-best 16 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting clip. She also hit three of her four triples, showcasing guard skills not seen often on a 6-foot-5 frame.

She got into double-figures for the second straight game against Belmont, who was receiving votes in the WBCA Coaches Poll, dropping in 10 more points.

Her night helped the Hogs drop 83 points on Belmont, the most surrendered by the Bruins since March 6, 2020. Wolfenbarger made three of her seven shots, and hit three of her four attempts from the foul line.

She also pulled down four rebounds and dished a season-high three assists, showcasing her versatility.

Over the two games in two days stretch, Wolfenbarger, who came off the bench in both contests, averaged 13 points, 3.5 boards, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.