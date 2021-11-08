Former Razorbacks Join Elite Company with Gold Glove

Dallas Keuchel joins elite company with his fifth American League Gold Glove Award and Andrew Benintendi wins his first

Former Arkansas pitcher brought him his fifth career Gold Glove Award when he picked up the American League honor Sunday evening.

He joins an elite group. tied for eighth-most Gold Gloves among all pitchers.

Keuchel struggled on the mound this season, posting a 5.28 ERA and even left off the team’s postseason roster. His play in the field did not suffer as he finished the season with 41 assists, one error, and only two stolen bases allowed.

Hog fans remember Keuchel, the Friday-night ace for the 2009 Razorback baseball team that made it to the College World Series.

Dallas Keuchel pitching for the Hogs in the College World Series in 2009. Crystal LoGuidice/USA TODAY Images

He pitched three seasons at Arkansas, finishing the 2009 season with a 7-3 record helping the Hogs to a 3rd national ranking at the CWS.

The Houston Astros drafted Keuchel in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB draft, and he stayed with the organization through the 2018 season.

During his time with the Astros, Keuchel won a World Series ring in 2017 and added four Gold Glove awards to his list of accolades. Keuchel spent the 2019 season with the Atlanta Braves before signing a three-year deal with the White Sox.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi who helped the Razorbacks to the 2015 College World Series, won his first Gold Glove Award.

Benintendi posted a .987 fielding percentage and played an American League-leading 1,1116 innings in left field.

As a Razorback in 2015, Benintendi won the Baseball America Player of the Year Award, the Dick Howser Trophy, the Golden Spikes Award and was named SEC player of the year.

Andrew Benintendi Arkansas Communications

He was drafted seventh overall by Boston in the 20015 MLB Draft.

Both players were recruited and developed by Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn.

