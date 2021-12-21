Justin Moore Signs to be New Co-Host with David Bazzel on The Buzz

When "The Outlaw" Tommy Smith announced his retirement from "The Show With No Name" on 103.7 The Buzz last week, many wondered who might fill his seat alongside legendary Razorback David Bazzel.

That question was answered today.

Country music star and Arkansas native Justin Moore has been announced as the station's new co-host.

Moore, who has spent over a decade in the country music industry producing hits such as "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," has appeared multiple times on the SEC Network and postgame recaps with "The Hawg Hustle" on The Buzz.

Moore also endeared himself further to Arkansas fans when he posted a video of himself on Twitter teaching his son how to do the "Horns Down" hand motion while making sure actor and Texas "Minister of Culture" Matthew McConaughey would see the video.