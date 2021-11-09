Razorback Signal-Caller Accomplishes Rare Feat

KJ Jefferson didn’t light up the scoreboard last Saturday by scoring multiple touchdowns.

He's done that plenty of times in other games this season. He accounted for just one touchdown in the 31-28 victory over Mississippi State.

However, his wise decision-making and overall maturity culminated in the Hogs’ final possession.

Jefferson masterfully led his team down the field, using quick passes and careful clock management on a 75-yard drive in which the Hogs scored the go-ahead touchdown with 22-seconds remaining.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Jefferson didn’t account for six total touchdowns as he did against Ole Miss or throw for four touchdowns and no interceptions as he did against Pine Bluff.

On a day when his team needed his leadership and intangibles more than his scoring ability, Jefferson accomplished a feat that Hog fans only saw twice in the past 25-years.

Jefferson became the third Razorback quarterback since 1998 to post a completion percentage of 80.0 or better on 20+ pass attempts.

He completed 19-of-23 passes (82.6%) for 191 yards helping him join the elite company of former Hog superstars Ryan Mallet and Brandon Allen.

Not bad for a guy who just 24 months ago saw the dismissal of the coaching staff that recruited him, then watched a new staff come in and immediately add an established grad transfer plus a decorated four-star recruit to the quarterback room.

Some questioned if Jefferson might enter the transfer portal. He didn’t.

He put his head down, went to work, and stayed the course.

Now he’s on a trajectory to become one of the all-time Hog greats.

Jefferson will lead his team to Death Valley on Saturday to face LSU. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.