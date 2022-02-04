Weather Affecting Gymnastics, Basketball Decisions

Skip to main content

FAYETTEVILLE – Tonight's gymnastics meet against West VIrginia has been cancelled. 

The Mountaineers were scheduled to travel this morning because of weather concerns, which isn't ideal for gymnasts. However, shortly before lunch, word began to trickle out of the university that safe travel for all involved wouldn't be in the cards.

However, fans will still get a chance to see the team compete. Anyone who has a ticket for the West Virginia meet will be able to see the Gymbacks take on Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. in Barnhill Arena. 

After a week-long social media campaign featuring team members visiting murals around Fayetteville promoting equality, the plan was to further the cause by featuring a pair of t-shirts at the meet expressing support while giving fans the chance to make signs expressing what equality means to them.

"The journey that we've been on as a program, learning a lot and seeing a lot of things happen in America really with a lot of racism and discrimination and other horrible things like that, we really want to take this opportunity to use our platform and use our home competition as an opportunity to stand up for a cause and have it be about more than just gymnastics," Wieber said Thursday afternoon. "Just like we do with our women's empowerment themed meet we're having next week, we wanted to highlight what our team wants to represent about equality. 

"We've had a lot of team meetings, a lot of discussions, not just this year but the last couple of years, about what does that look like in our community and what does that look like on our team, and what does equality mean to them. I'm excited see some of the elements come together and really make this an impactful competition shows supports for a cause that we're really passionate about as a team."

There has been no announcement yet as to whether the festivities surrounding the previously planned theme meet will be carried over to Sunday's meet.

With the gymnastics meet literally being put on ice, attention now turns to Saturday night's basketball revenge match against Mississippi State. 

Any melting on area roads will refreeze throughout the day as temperatures won't break the freezing point until Saturday afternoon with temps around 10 degrees earlier in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 40, but will fall back below freezing shortly after 5 p.m.

