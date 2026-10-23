FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas soccer enters the final stretch of its regular season with momentum, while volleyball, swimming and diving, and softball prepare for key opportunities across a busy weekend for the Razorbacks’ Olympic sports programs.

The soccer team is coming off one of its most dramatic victories of the season, volleyball is looking to rebound from a difficult stretch against ranked opponents, and swimming and diving will compete in Houston. Softball will wrap up its fall schedule with a Red-White Game and home run derby at Bogle Park.

Soccer Takes Momentum Into Oklahoma Matchup

Arkansas soccer will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, on Friday, Oct. 23, to face the Sooners at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks enter the matchup at 6-4-4 overall and 4-1-3 in SEC play after earning consecutive conference victories.

Arkansas most recently defeated Florida 2-1 on Oct. 18, scoring twice in the second half to complete the comeback. Junior forward Kyndal Ewertz tied the match in the 56th minute, redirecting a corner kick from junior defender Madden McDonald. Freshman MacKenzie Gwin then delivered the decisive goal with six seconds remaining.

Gwin collected the ball after an Arkansas free kick, turned toward goal and carried it forward before scoring with her left foot. The goal secured three points for the Razorbacks and extended their SEC home unbeaten streak to 31 matches.

The victory followed Arkansas’ first road win of the season against Tennessee on Oct. 15, when Ewertz scored the game-winner. Her goal against Florida marked her second in as many matches.

The Sooners present another conference test as Arkansas tries to maintain its position in the SEC standings before its regular-season finale at Kentucky on Nov. 1. The SEC Tournament begins Nov. 8.

S3 | Kentucky takes a 15-10 lead as we head into the technical timeout pic.twitter.com/4k7FA9vHWM — Arkansas Volleyball 🐗 (@RazorbackVB) October 18, 2026

Volleyball Begins SEC Road Trip

Arkansas volleyball will try to halt its recent slide when it visits Alabama on Friday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. CT. The Razorbacks then travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. CT. Both matches are scheduled for SEC Network+.

Arkansas enters the weekend at 9-9 overall and 1-6 in SEC play after losing four consecutive matches during a challenging homestand that included Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The Razorbacks’ latest setback came against No. 4 Kentucky on Oct. 18, when the Wildcats won in straight sets, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17. Sophomore outside hitter Parker Duncan led Arkansas with 11 kills, while middle blockers Aleki Alexander and Layla Smith combined for 12 kills.

Despite the losses, Arkansas has shown it can compete against top competition. The Razorbacks defeated reigning national champion and No. 12 Texas A&M in four sets on Oct. 11 for their first ranked victory since 2023. Duncan recorded 17 kills in that match, while freshman setter Maggie McCarroll posted 34 assists and 12 digs.

The upcoming road trip gives Arkansas an opportunity to turn individual offensive production into conference wins with seven SEC matches remaining after the Kentucky loss.

Swimming and Diving Heads to Houston

Arkansas swimming and diving will compete at the Rice Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, in Houston. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday and resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Razorbacks are coming off a second-place finish at the SMU Invitational on Oct. 9-10, where they scored 310 points. Arizona State won the meet with 369 points.

Arkansas produced several strong individual performances in Dallas. Junior diver Maria Sanchez won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 277.45 and earned the meet’s diver of the meet honor. The Razorbacks also set a school record in the 400-yard medley relay, finishing in 3:31.62.

The Rice Invitational offers Arkansas another early-season test as it continues preparing for its first SEC matchup, scheduled for Nov. 7 at home against Texas A&M and Illinois.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Courtney Deifel talks to catcher Kennedy Miller (17) during a pitching change in the second inning against the UCLA Bruins during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Softball Closes Fall at Bogle Park

Arkansas softball will conclude its fall schedule Friday with a Red-White Game and home run derby at Bogle Park. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The exhibition gives fans another opportunity to see the Razorbacks following a historic 2026 season. Arkansas finished 47-13 and reached the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

The fall schedule has given the Razorbacks opportunities to continue developing ahead of the spring season, including matchups against outside competition and a recent meeting with Oklahoma State on Oct. 17.

Friday’s scrimmage will close the fall slate as Arkansas begins building toward another season under coach Courtney Deifel. With the program coming off its first Women’s College World Series appearance, the offseason focus shifts toward carrying that progress into the next campaign.

Across the four programs, the weekend brings conference competition, another early-season swimming and diving test, and a final fall opportunity for softball. Soccer’s late-game momentum and volleyball’s two-match road trip headline the schedule, with each program looking to make progress as its season continues.

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