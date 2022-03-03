Cheap Seats Become Best Seats at Bogle Park

Softball berm just became new home for whatever you whipped up at home

After a lifetime of smuggling everything from leftover pizza, Snickers bars, to bottles of Dr Pepper into movie theaters and ballparks across the states, Arkansas can now put all that discreet packing knowledge to good use without the worry of being tossed – that is if you don't mind hanging out in the cheap seats.

Times Record News - USA Today Network Andrea Melendez – USA TODAY Network

The Arkansas athletic department announced earlier today that fans who are willing to sit on the berm at Bogle Park when taking in softball games are free to bring in their own food and drinks. Fans who demand such luxuries as an actual stadium seat will not have this option.

In addition to having a ticket to the berm just beyond the outfield grass, coolers and disposable bags are required for the right to gulf down that leftover green bean casserole, deer meat, cornbread, and marinated black eyed peas with a side of crustless custard pie. The release doesn't list sweet tea in mason jars as a restriction, so as long as you have a nice Wal-Mart or generic brown paper bag, it looks like you're all squared away.

News Sentinel Archive - USA Today Network Shae Combs - USA TODAY Network Angela Sorrell - USA TODAY Network

However, shady parcels that look like you're trying to hide an addiction or your Cool Whip Tupperware substitute aren't allowed near the people with seats.

That area requires clear bags that are to be used for only personal items; perhaps a nice set of Uno cards to help pass the time during a pitching change.

Michael Zamora - USA TODAY Sports

If people with seats want to eat or drink, they will need to hit the concession stands behind home plate and along the first base line. There will also be food trucks at all SEC home games beginning with a game against LSU on March 26.

The first chance for a parent to freely divide a Happy Meal between his/her children or pour up a nice bowl of Cocoa Pebbles while relaxing on the grass will be Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. when the Razorbacks kick off the Razorback Rumble against Missouri State.