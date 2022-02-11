Ramirez Wanted Ball at End ... and Delivered

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors could have gotten out of Thursday night's game with Auburn.

But that wasn't going to happen, even with injuries and illness.

Amber Ramirez bailed out the Razorbacks with a buzzer-beating running jumper that nestled into the basket with 0.4 seconds left for a 68-66 win over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Hogs were playing without starters Makayla Daniels (knee injury), Samara Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger (illnesses).

"As proud as I’ve ever been of any team that I’ve ever coached," Neighbors said later. "Any level. Any year. Any situation.

"Because of the situation. Because of injury to Mak and sickness to a couple of other people and a quick turnaround and all the things that had been going wrong."

Ramirez accounted for 30 of the Razorbacks’ 68 points, her first 30-point game this season. She scored from all areas of the floor, going five-of-11 on three-pointers and five-of-six at the free-throw line.

She had missed a shot before Auburn had tied the game and Rylee Langerman forced a jump ball with 3.5 seconds left.

A timeout let the Hogs in-bound the ball at mid-court and Ramirez wanted it.

"I wanted the ball in my hands," she said later. "I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to put the team on my back."

She got it and delivered.

Ramirez had four rebounds and two steals, playing every minutes of the game.

Arkansas only made one of 10 three-point attempts in the first half. The Tigers took advantage.

Auburn led 36-29 at halftime.

The Hogs cut a 10-point lead to two on back-to-back three-pointers by Ramirez and Elauna Eaton in the fourth quarter, then Sasha Goforth tied the game.

It was an eight-point swing in two minutes.

With six minutes to play the Hogs finally tied the game and got the lead for the first time with just over five minutes to play on a couple of free throws after a technical foul on Auburn coach Johnny Harris.

Goforth's layup gave the Hogs a 61-58 lead.

The two teams traded the lead four times in the last two minutes of the game before Ramirez' shot.

Game notes

• Ramirez garnered the offensive spotlight with a ruthless scoring onslaught. Her 30 points were a season-high and she matched her season best in field goals made (10) and three-pointers made (five).

• Goforth provided some support for Ramirez, tallying 16 points of her own, with five rebounds in 34 minutes.

• Erynn Barnum was key on the glass, snatching nine rebounds.

• Emrie Ellis was awesome off the pine – the freshman scored a career-best 11 points, pulled down a career-best five rebounds, and blocked two shots.

The Razorbacks go on the road Sunday to play Missouri at 2 p.m. and it can be streamed on SEC Network+.

