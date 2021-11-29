A Weekend Sweep for Hogs

Erynn Barnum has big night as Razorbacks roll past Belmont, 83-63, as Mike Neighbors 'getting close' to figuring out rotations

Arkansas earned its second win in as many days Sunday, as the Hogs handled the Belmont Bruins, 83-63, in Bud Walton Arena.

It was a quick turnaround for the Razorbacks, as the Hogs notched a 26-point win against Sam Houston State just a day ago.

There were no signs of fatigue for Arkansas on Sunday night, however, as they outpaced the Bruins in turnovers while getting up six more shots than the Bruins and earning eight more foul shots.

Four Hogs got into double figures, and redshirt junior forward Erynn Barnum once again led the way, as she went for 15 points (5-of-9 on field goals) and a team-high seven rebounds.

Freshman guard Samara Spencer continues to score the ball well, as she dropped in 13 more points and three assists.

Arkansas wasted no time jumping out in front Sunday, racing out to a 16-point lead less than six minutes into the game.

Six different Hogs got in the scoring column during that span, and that set the tone for an all-around scoring effort for the home squad. The Hogs dished out 17 assists Sunday and held the lead for all but 49 seconds of the game.

The Hogs continued to dominate in the second quarter with the help of a couple Spencer three-pointers, and by the time the teams were headed to the locker room, Arkansas had a 23-point advantage. It was all housekeeping after that, as Arkansas’s lead never dipped below 18 in the second half.

Emrie Ellis looks inside against Belmont on Sunday night. Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

Game Notes

• Arkansas’ 83 points was the most points given up by Belmont since March 6, 2020 .

• Barnum scored 15+ for the fourth time in seven games.

• She also grabbed four steals, her third game this season with 3+ steals.

• Jersey Wolfenbarger got into double-figures for the second straight game, going for 10 points.

• Sasha Goforth reached double-figures also, going for 10 points.

• Makayla Daniels dished five-plus assists for the third time in five games.

Makayla Daniels draws foul driving inside against Belmont. Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

Next game

The Hogs hit the road once again, as the Razorbacks are in the Sunshine State on Thursday for a matchup with Central Florida at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.