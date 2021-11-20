Razorbacks Blow Out Arkansas State

Makayla Daniels and some red-hot shooting pave the way for a 94-71 win in Jonesboro

JONESBORO — This one was supposed to be a little closer.

Arkansas (3-1) took down Arkansas State on Friday night with relative ease in a 94-71 win inside First National Bank Arena.

The win upped the Hogs' record to 3-1 overall while the Red Wolves evened their record at 2-2.

The Razorbacks were efficient all night long, dropping in 94 points — their second game this season scoring 90+ — shot the ball at a 50% clip and only turned it over 11 times.

Junior guard Makayla Daniels did it all against the Red Wolves, pouring in a season-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Daniels was also a force on the boards from her lead guard spot, pulling down eight rebounds, a team-high.

Fellow point guard Samara Spencer kept her stellar freshman campaign rolling, dropping in 16 points on 6-11 from the field.

Turning Point

Arkansas State used its home crowd early, jumping out to a quick 12-6 lead.

The Razorbacks responded behind Daniels, who finished the first period with 10 points and three rebounds. From that point on, the Hogs outscored the Red Wolves, 22-8, and ended the first quarter up 28-20.

The Red Wolves kept it close for the remainder of the first half, but the Hogs blew it open in the third quarter, winning the quarter 25-18. By the time the fourth period rolled around, the Hogs held a commanding 18-point advantage.

Hogs Highlights

• Daniels’ all-around ability shined in this one, as she added five assists and a steal to her 22-point eight-rebound performance.

• Spencer has now scored 10 or more points in three of her four collegiate games played, and her 16 against A-State represented a new career-high.

• Amber Ramirez got into double-figures for the third straight game, going for 13 points.

• Marquesha Davis once again provided a jolt off the bench, going for 10 points and three steals.

• Rylee Langerman was great in this one, going for eight points, six boards, three assists and three steals.

• Emrie Ellis threw a block party once again, rejecting four shots, her second game this season with 4 or more.

Next Game

Arkansas heads home against SMU on Monday. That game will tip at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.