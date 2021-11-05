Razorbacks Getting Rebounds This Year?

Mike Neighbors knew after a closed scrimmage against Kansas this team might be a little different.

"Brandon Schneider said something to me that no coach has ever said to me as a head coach," Neighbors said Thursday afternoon. "He said, 'Man, ya'll really hurt us on the boards.' That has never, ever, been uttered to me following any game ... ever.

"That's a plus."

This team has height with talent. Neighbors has never had a team this tall that can play like this group.

"We're deep," he said. "We've got more depth than we've had so we can play even faster. I'm not sure we can play as functionally yet.

"We are better defensively because we've got better defensive players and they are really, really trying hard."

The biggest questions have been replacing the scoring from Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum. Amber Ramirez is the only scorer that is coming back.

"We won't replace Destiny and Chelsea at all," he said. "They were so versatile and impactful in what they did. It will be by committee ... it won't be one person."

Tip-off for the game Friday evening is 6 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. There will be no television or radio broadcast of the game.

Jersey Wolfenbarter, Sasha Goforth from Media Day on Thursday

Marquesha Davis, Makayla Daniels from Media Day on Thursday

