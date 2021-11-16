Which Hogs' Freshman Making Splash Early

Samara Spencer becomes first Razorback to get honor since Makayla Daniels in 2019

Arkansas freshman guard Samara Spencer earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the conference office announced today.

She earned the award following her first week of collegiate basketball, and is the first Razorback to win the honor since Makayla Daniels did so back in November of 2019.

Spencer has broken out immediately for the Hogs, starting with back-to-back double figure games and shot 60 percent or better both times.

Against Tarleton State in the opener, Spencer scored 12 points, grabbed three boards, and dished two assists. Two days later, Spencer chipped in with 14 more against UAPB, hitting three of five shots from the field and six of eight from the free throw line.

In her first real collegiate test, Spencer showed absolutely no fear, as she scored eight points in 16 minutes against No. 2 UConn.

She scored efficiently against the Huskies, making three of her six shots and both of her free throw attempts.

Spencer was crucial in Arkansas’ second big run in the game, as she scored four quick points midway through the second quarter to trim the UConn lead back down to just four points after it was 15 earlier in the game.

When all was said and done, Spencer averaged 11.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal per game during her debut week at Arkansas.

She is currently third on the team in scoring and leads the team in assists.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

