WATCH: Ramirez, Daniels Postgame After Loss to Kentucky

WATCH: Hogs' Amber Ramirez, Makayla Daniels Kentucky Postgame

Complete press conference after Wildcats' 78-55 win over Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Amber Ramirez was hoping for a better outcome when 8,292 turned out against Kentucky, but her 18 points wasn't enough in a big loss to very good Wildcats' team plus Makayla Daniels on her first game returning from injury.

