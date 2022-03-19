Skip to main content

Razorbacks See Season End in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Amber Ramirez scores 24 in last game with Hogs but not enough to slow Utah

AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas has played for the last time in Frank Erwin Center here ... and Mike Neighbors won't be sorry to see the place gone.

Arkansas (18-14) had its season end Friday night in a 92-69 loss to Utah (21-11), 92-69.

The Utes shot exceptionally well, hitting 52 percent from the field while hitting 48 percent of their triples, making 15 of them. They also dominated the Hogs on the boards, 52-35.

Amber Ramirez led the way in her final collegiate game, scoring 24 points in the loss.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The point guard duo of Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer had 18 points each. With her four points early, Daniels surpassed the 1,000-point mark, becoming the 31st Hog to ever do so.

Arkansas battled back in the second half after trailing by 17 at the break, cutting the lead to 10 with 5:46 left in the third quarter. Utah would respond to end the frame, though, pushing the lead back up to 19 by the close of the period.

The Razorbacks end the season with back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Connor Noland-Kentucky
Baseball

Noland, Moore Come Up Big in SEC Opener

By allHOGS Staff1 hour ago
Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Which Way Does Hogs' Musselman Go to Stop Allen?

By Andy Hodges3 hours ago
031722-Teddy Allen-New Mexico State-NCAA-Mark Konezny-3
Men's Basketball

What Razorback Players Think of Aggies' Scoring Machine

By Andy Hodges4 hours ago
Amber Ramirez-Utah-NCAA
Women's Basketball

Hogs Blasted in NCAA Tournament by Utah on Friday Afternoon

By allHOGS Staff4 hours ago
Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Random Notes: Hogs Survive Attack by Catamounts to Start Tournament

By Kent Smith12 hours ago
Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Eric Musselman Just Glad to Not Be on List of Upsets

By allHOGS Staff23 hours ago
Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

What the Hogs Thought After Win Over Catamounts

By allHOGS StaffMar 18, 2022
JD Notae-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Hogs Survive Another Upset Attempt in NCAA Tournament

By allHOGS StaffMar 18, 2022