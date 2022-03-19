Hogs Blasted in NCAA Tournament by Utah on Friday Afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas has played for the last time in Frank Erwin Center here ... and Mike Neighbors won't be sorry to see the place gone.

Arkansas (18-14) had its season end Friday night in a 92-69 loss to Utah (21-11), 92-69.

The Utes shot exceptionally well, hitting 52 percent from the field while hitting 48 percent of their triples, making 15 of them. They also dominated the Hogs on the boards, 52-35.

Amber Ramirez led the way in her final collegiate game, scoring 24 points in the loss.

The point guard duo of Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer had 18 points each. With her four points early, Daniels surpassed the 1,000-point mark, becoming the 31st Hog to ever do so.

Arkansas battled back in the second half after trailing by 17 at the break, cutting the lead to 10 with 5:46 left in the third quarter. Utah would respond to end the frame, though, pushing the lead back up to 19 by the close of the period.

The Razorbacks end the season with back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.