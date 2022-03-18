Neighbors Didn't Want to Open Against Good Friend

WATCH: Razorbacks' Mike Neighbors Looks at Utah Game
Playing against good friend on other team not something he wanted to see in first round
Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors' complete press conference Thursday afternoon before opening NCAA Women's Tournament play Friday evening against Utah and he's not looking forward to having to face a friend in Lynn Roberts on the other team.
